Austria’s OMV said Monday that Gazprom was further reducing the supply of gas, as the Russian giant began 10 days of routine maintenance on its Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

“OMV has been informed by Gazprom about a reduction in the gas supply. This means for today a reduction of about 70 percent of the amount that arrives at the Baumgarten natural gas hub” near the Slovak border, the group said in a statement emailed to AFP.