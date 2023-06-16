GCC chief Al Budaiwi: EU remains a very important strategic partner

Brussels: Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) Jasem Al Budaiwi Friday met with EU High Representative Josep Borrell in Brussels, discussing bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

“The meeting with Mr. Borrell was very important and comprehensive. We discussed issues that are related to GCC and EU and other topics related to regional files,” Al Budaiwi told the Kuwait News agency (KUNA) after the meeting.

“Mr. Borrell is a great friend to the region and we expressed our appreciation to the efforts that the EU has been exerting towards the GCC region,” said the chief of GCC which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Al Budaiwi expressed appreciation for the EU adoption in May 2022 a “Communication on Strategic Partnership with the Gulf,” as well as for recent appointment of an EU special representative for the Gulf, Luigi de Maio, a former Italian foreign minister.

Moreover, the GCC chief revealed that the discussions with Borrel dealt with the upcoming joint ministerial meeting between the 27-member European bloc and the six-member GCC, due in the Omani capital Muscat on October 10.

“We touched on issues that we both need to cooperate for the benefit of the people in the GCC countries and Europe,” he told KUNA.

“The EU remains a very important and strategic partner for the GCC. The large areas of cooperation between the two sides prove this fact,” stressed Al Budaiwi.

“At the same time, the six Gulf countries maintain a great status in Europe of being a very important and strategic partner in a number of sectors like trade, energy, investment and construction,” he said.

“Our presence as GCC in Europe is visible and appreciated and positive and has a big presence in the European markets, in the energy sector, healthcare, education and renewable energy,” noted Al Budaiwi.

He said in todayآ’s meeting they also touched on the issue of the UAE hosting COP 28 in November and on the topics that will be discussed at that meeting.

“It was a great meeting and we hope to benefit and come out with important results from the joint ministerial meeting next October,” he said adding that they seek to make this ministerial meeting an annual event.

Further, the GCC chief said he congratulated Borrell for hosting the “successful” seventh conference on Syria, held in Brussels on Thursday.

“Presence of GCC countries in the conference on Syria yesterday is an indication how seriously we take this issue and how much we would like to help the Syrian people to lift their suffering,” he said.

The GCC has a very clear and visible stand on helping the Syrian people and it has taken a major step since the outbreak of the conflict to help them, he said.

Collectively, the GCC countries have contributed with USD eight billion till now in helping the Syrian people, he noted.

Al Budaiwi served as Kuwaitآ’s ambassador in Brussels for six years till June 2022.