GCC chief applauds Sudanese accord to spare civilians

Riyadh: GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Bedaiwi on Friday applauded the accord inked between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah.

Al-Bedaiwi, in a statement, underscored significance of the good-will efforts, exerted by Saudi Arabia and the US, to mend fences between the warring Sudanese parties.

He expressed hope that their response and inking of the accord, whereby facilitating humanitarian works, would lead to meeting civilians’ needs, safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, preserving its institutions and territorial sanctity.

The GCC chief also expressed hope that the agreement would lead to a sustainable and comprehensive peace.

Riyadh and Washington, earlier today, declared that representatives of the Sudanese Army and the RSF signed a declaration of commitment to spare civilians.