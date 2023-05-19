GCC chief condemns Zionist storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jeddah: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Friday strongly denounced the storming by an Zionist occupation minister and Knesset members of Al-Aqsa Mosque under Israeli police protection.

He said in a press statement that continued attempts by Zionist occupation forces to break into Al-Aqsa Mosque is deemed a serious escalation and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

He emphasized that the international community involving relevant regional and international organizations should work so seriously and effectively to put an end to nonstop Zionist violations of Palestinian territories.

The GCC chief reiterated the GCC member states’ unwavering support for the Palestinian issue as being the prime cause of Arabs and Muslims, backing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the pre-June 4, 1967 border.

Hundreds of Zionist settlers and an occupation government minister on Thursday broke into Al-Aqsa mosque under Zionist police guard.