GCC chief stresses support for humanitarian efforts

RIYADH: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf stressed yesterday the GCC’s firm position in supporting humanitarian and relief efforts. This came during a meeting that grouped Dr Al-Hajraf with the Special Envoy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for Syria and Afghanistan, Emile de Bont, in Riyadh, said the GCC General Secretariat in a statement.

During the meeting, both sides discussed issues of mutual concern and ways to enhance the international cooperation in the humanitarian and relief sectors. The GCC, established in the early 80s of the past century, groups Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. The regional bloc seeks closer cooperation among the member states at various levels. – KUNA