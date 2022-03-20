GCC condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf condemned the continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, targeting civilians and threatening vital facilities. In a statement yesterday, Al-Hajraf stressed that these repeated attacks target not only Saudi Arabia, but also the security of all of GCC countries, along with regional and international stability.

He affirmed that all of GCC states support all measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect its national security and to confront those implement or support such terrorist and sabotage attacks, praising the efforts of the Saudi forces to intercept these attacks. Earlier, Saudi Arabia announced that the Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and nine booby-trapped drones targeting different areas.

Also, the Arab Parliament strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried targeting Shuqaiq desalination plant, Aramco facility in Jazan in the southern region of Saudi Arabia, and the power transmission station in Dhahran Al-Janub with drones. The parliament condemned in a statement yesterday the hostile attacks of the Houthi militia, while the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf announced hosting Yemeni-Yemeni consultations to end the state of war and stop bloodshed.

Houthi militia’s continuation of its hostile attacks against the Kingdom amidst calls for peace confirms its rejection of any attempts to put Yemen on the path to political stability and end the human suffering experienced by the Yemeni people, it underlined. The Arab Parliament called on the international community to take immediate action to stop the group’s supply of weapons and pressure it to accept peace, confirming its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the measures it is taking to preserve its sovereignty while maintaining safety and security.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday expressed Kuwait’s terse denunciation of the dangerous terrorist attacks carried out by the Houthi militias on civilians and civilian targets in Saudi Arabia. The militias have carried out a fresh attack with ballistic missiles and booby-trapped drones, targeting several regions in the kingdom.

Such continuous terrorist acts on civil and economic installations in several regions in the kingdom target not only security of the kingdom and the region, but also aims at disrupting supplies to the international energy markets, undermining the global economy and navigation, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It called for rapid reaction from the international community to deter such criminal and terrorist attacks and bring the culprits into account. – KUNA