GCC conference on cancer opens in Sharjah

KUWAIT: The events of the fifth GCC conference for cancer began in Sharjah on Nov 21 under the sponsorship of Sheikh Dr Sultan Al-Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The conference was attended by health ministries in the GCC as well as the Gulf Union for Fighting Cancer, represented by Secretary General Dr Khaled Al-Saleh.

Dr Saleh hailed the GCC scientific collective, which is evident in the GUFC’s aim to strengthen and encourage scientific efforts, especially in the field of cancer. “The association hopes to continue its successful cooperation with the private sector for its achievements that positively reflect on societies and Gulf people, who have proved they are advanced societies and the human is at their core,” Saleh said.

A private meeting was held after the opening to discuss the need for the region to have a centralized cancer research resource, attended by the ruler of Sharjah and GCC health ministers.

Dr Saleh hosted the special meeting, which involved discussion about the weakness of research budgets in the GCC, especially in the field of cancer. They stressed on the importance to build such a center to decrease migrators, adding it is necessary to boost the budget for scientific research and increase Arab and GCC research staff.