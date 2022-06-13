GCC Financial, Economic Cooperation committee holds 116th meeting

RIYADH: Finance Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held the 116th meeting of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, with the participation of Kuwait Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investments Abdulwahab Al-Rasheed. The Secretariat General of GCC said in a statement Monday that Saudi Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan chaired the meeting with the participation of the Secretary General of GCC Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, at the headquarters of the Secretariat in Riyadh.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed many topics related to strengthening financial and economic cooperation between GCC countries, it mentioned. The committee reviewed recommendations submitted to it by the Governors of GCC Central Banks Committee, GCC Customs Union, the Committee of Heads and Directors of Tax Departments in the GCC States, and the Gulf Common Market Committee, it pointed out. The committee was also briefed on the team that was looking into the initiatives of the Group of Twenty (G20), taking note of the developments of signing the agreement on linking payment systems between GCC countries, it added. – KUNA