GCC reference center for cancer research sought

KUWAIT: Following the 5th joint Gulf conference on cancer in Sharjah under the patronage and attendance of Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al-Qasimi, in which more than 50 international and Gulf speakers participated, as well as the Gulf Center for Cancer Control and Prevention, the drafting committee met and put down the conference’s recommendations.

Secretary General of the Gulf Federation for Cancer Control Dr Khalid Ahmad Al-Saleh said the recommendations included the following:

Participants agreed on the importance of scientific research in the field of cancer and its positive effect on treatment and providing budgets. There should be work on creating a unified reference center for cancer research in GCC countries. Urging Gulf entities to adopt sustainable health development principles as approved by the UN, especially cooperation with NGOs, and enabling them to work in the awareness and early detection fields.

Dr Saleh thanked Sheikh Sultan and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al-Qasimi, along with the organizing team for the good choices of speakers and topics.