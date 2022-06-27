GCC supports UN efforts to restore peace in Yemen

RIYADH: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf affirmed on Monday Gulf States support to United Nations’ efforts aiming to boost peace safety and security in Yemen. The secretariat added in statement this came during Dr Hajraf’s meeting with the UN special envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg, at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh.

The meeting handled discussion of the treaty announced by special envoy, and outcome of Yemeni-Yemeni negotiations. The secretariat further affirmed necessity of executing resolutions relating to the issue at hand, and enforcing regional and international efforts to support development, relief and economy in Yemen. – KUNA