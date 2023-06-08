GCC-US meeting emphasizes on security ties

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah represented Kuwait at the ministerial meeting of the GCC-US Strategic Partnership, held at the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh on Wednesday. The meeting which was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, reviewed various aspects of cooperation with emphasis on the political and security relations.

Both sides discussed the outcomes of the joint ad hoc committees and the efforts to deepen the exemplary relations. They explored ways to tap into the promising opportunity in different areas of cooperation to realize the joint aspirations and serve the common interest. On regional issues, both sides mulled over ways to stabilize Syria, Yemen and Sudan as well as the latest developments of the situation in Iran.

They stressed the need to double efforts for reaching a durable solution to the Palestinian conflict, which could contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East. During the meeting, Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the US commitment to maintain the security and stability of the GCC countries and strengthen the strategic partnership with them.

Blinken assured his country’s commitment to continue helping facilitate the security and stability of the GCC. He said the region is of grave importance to Washington, pointing to his nation’s continued efforts to strengthen relations as part of its diplomatic policies agenda. He also mentioned that the GCC is enthralled with deep-rooted relations with the US and are able to overcome all hindrances, while also stressing the need to coordinate and cooperate on issues like food security, renewable energy, and climate change.

The Iranian agenda is being pragmatically examined, added Blinken, as the nuclear program continues to be closely monitored. The crisis in Yemen and Syria needs to be addressed with a political solution to end the conflicts in order to pave way for peace and security in the region, he added. On the Palestinian issue, he also mentioned his nation is working on a consensual solution that could end the ongoing Palestinian conflict. – KUNA