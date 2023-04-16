GCC worried over violence in Sudan

RIYADH: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi has expressed extreme concern over escalation and military clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). In a statement, Al-Budaiwi called on all Sudanese political leaderships to keep calm and self-restraint, and hold dialogue and unify the ranks in a way that contributes to completing what has been achieved amid the framework agreement aiming to achieve political stability, economy recovery and prosperity of Sudan.

He affirmed the GCC firm stances and resolutions on preserving Sudan’s security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The GCC also backs Sudan in the face of economic challenges to achieve aspirations of its people, Al-Budaiwi stressed. He extolled international efforts of the tripartite mechanism – the UN mission in Sudan, the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), and the quartet group namely the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US and the UK as well as Sudan’s friends’ group.

He said such efforts seek to reach consensus among political powers, end the crisis, and achieve security and stability, according to the statement. The GCC chief appealed to the disputing parties to hold dialogue and use peaceful methods to address disputes, enhance security and stability, and achieve aspirations of Sudan’s people.

OIC deeply concerned

Also, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed deep concern over ongoing clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). In a statement, OIC Secretary General Ibrahim Taha called for an immediate cease-fire and urged the two sides to turn to dialogue. Clashes escalated between the two sides after the army used tanks and fighter jets, while the two sides claim they have taken control over vital locations. – KUNA