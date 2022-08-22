German Chancellor visits Canada for energy talks

Berlin: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrive in Canada for a three-day visit to boost energy security, said the German government media office.

Scholz praised Canada on arrival, saying that it is “a country rich in natural resources like Russia, but by contrast was also a reliable democracy.” Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, arrived with his delegation to talk about the importance of energy resources in Germany, which is Europe’s biggest economy and population, and discuss the energy crises after the war in Ukraine.

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Change stated that they will finish constructing two ports in northern Germany to receive gas resources by the beginning of 2023.

Germany has been facing challenges due to Russia cutting gas flow because of political sanctions imposed by the European Union regarding the military operation against Ukraine.