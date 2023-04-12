German Embassy organizes iftar for local media

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the German Embassy hosted an iftar for local media representatives on Tuesday. “My first Ramadan in Kuwait has been an overwhelming experience of compassion, solidarity and social openness,” German Ambassador Hans-Christian von Reibnitz said. He added that the many different diwaniyas and ghabqas he has attended since the beginning of Ramadan opened his heart and mind to the deeply-rooted hospitality that is characteristic of the people of Kuwait.

Commenting on Kuwaiti-German relations, Reibnitz pointed out the long-standing and excellent diplomatic relations between the two countries, which will complete 60 years in 2024. “Celebrating this occasion will certainly include deepening the close economic and trade relations as well as the cultural and people-to-people relations that so happily exist between the two nations. Germany stands ready to participate in the plans of the Kuwaiti government to diversify the country’s economy to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Energy transformation, water management, environmental awareness, and climate protection stand out as possible fields of cooperation,” he stressed. “We are looking forward to even closer cooperation with the Kuwaiti government in the run-up to the UN Climate Change Conference, to be hosted in the region in December 2023,” Reibnitz said. He noted economic ties are waiting to be taken to future heights in many sectors such as automotive, industrial technology, health, IT and AI among others.

“Continued prosperity depends on many conditions, including preparedness to interact with other cultures, learning from each other and shaping the future together,” he said. The German ambassador invited Kuwaitis to visit Germany and enjoy the cultural variety, nature and history, and also witness ongoing changes. “Don’t delay your Schengen visa application. Apply now to avoid waiting time in the peak season in summer,” Reibnitz advised Kuwaiti citizens wishing to travel to Germany this year. He concluded the event by hoping everybody enjoys the blessed time of Ramadan and extended his best wishes for Eid al-Fitr.