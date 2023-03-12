Germany’s Kuwertz grabs grand prize

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Rider Bjorn Kuwertz from Germany won the grand prize of the sixth round of Kuwait Equestrian Federation League. Kuwertz’s win came as he led the grand prize run at a height of 140-145 cm, following a differentiation round in 35:96 seconds without faults. He was followed by Annaz Alannaz (from Kuwait) and Antonio Mirruzzu from Italy.

Meanwhile, at 130-135 cm height, Abdullah Al-Roudan took the first position, followed by Ghazi Al-Jeraiwi, Abdullah Al-Awadhi, Ahmad Al-Ansari, Abdullah Al-Osaimi. KEF Administrative Director Suffayan Bu-Qammaz said the sixth round of Kuwait Equestrian league witnessed strong competitions between several riders. 16 riders participated in the grand prize round.