Ghanem calls for first session of Assembly after court ruling

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem has sent out invitations to MPs and the government to attend a regular session of the Assembly, the first since the constitutional court reinstated the house in a landmark ruling two weeks ago. According to the invitation, the first item on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting is reading an Amiri decree forming the new Cabinet and allowing unelected ministers to take the oath to become members of the Assembly, as per the Kuwaiti constitution.

The new Cabinet has not been formed yet, but on Sunday HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Prime Minister-designate HH Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah. No details were published about the meeting. In its ruling on March 19, the constitutional court scrapped the entire election process held on Sept 29 last year, ordering the dissolution of the Assembly over procedural flaws in the Amiri decree that dissolved the previous Assembly and called for snap polls.

The ruling revived the previous Assembly, known as the 2020 parliament, headed by Ghanem, who returned to his office immediately after the ruling. But Tuesday’s session may not be held if the new Cabinet is not formed. If the session is held, it will also discuss the resignation of MP Saud Al-Mutairi. Meanwhile, the Assembly’s legal and legislative panel was due to vote late Sunday on a draft law calling to establish a high election commission to oversee the election process and ensure free and fair elections.

Some members of the reinstated 2020 Assembly have alleged that there was wide-ranging fraud in the election of the 2022 Assembly that had been scrapped by the constitutional court. Meanwhile, authorities are monitoring those who insulted the judiciary in order to summon and question them and refer them to court. Sources said following the constitutional court ruling to annul the 2022 Assembly, some people insulted the judiciary on Twitter and other social media platforms. Sources said some of the suspects committed state security crimes through their tweets.