Ghanem insists the world needs neutral third voice

BAKU: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said on Thursday the world is in dire need of a principled neutral third voice that calls for applying law and justice amid lingering risks worldwide. Addressing the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Conference held in Baku, Ghanem said the fact that the Palestinian issue remains unresolved is proof of the continuing perils in different world regions.

Ghanem regretted that although NAM was created 67 years back, the risks that led to its inception are still looming large, pointing out hypotheses pertinent to a potential third world war, not to mention civil wars and regional tensions. The speaker cited the old but unresolved dossier of Palestine and the Zionist occupation of Palestinian territories as a clear-cut paradigm in this regard, saying its continuation is a disgrace to the past and present world order. He stressed the major challenge for the movement now is how to promote its main idea of being moderate and fair.

Ghanem thanked Azerbaijan for its proper management of the Non-Aligned Movement since it took over its rotating presidency three years ago, in addition to all efforts it has exerted during its term. Focusing on the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development, the conference, which kicked off in Baku earlier Thursday, brings together parliamentary delegations from more than 40 countries, and representatives of nine international parliamentary organizations. – KUNA