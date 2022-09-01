GHC releases report on medical examinations

KUWAIT: The Gulf Health Council (GHC) has released a regional medical report for the general public highlighting the importance of regular medical examinations and routine hospital visits for all ages, with information such as regular blood check-ups and vaccination schedules

The GHC report states that routine examination discovers illnesses that are not usually symptomatic such as high blood pressure and cholesterol levels based on age group, gender and medical history. The report also explains that there is a difference between routine checkups, medical diagnosis and continuous care.

According to the report, routine checkups are done for healthy individuals, while a medical diagnosis is done to find out what a patient is already suffering from, in order to find a treatment.

Some of the findings from the report were-80 percent of elderly patients suffer from at least one terminal illness;95 percent of breast cancer patients have been cured because they were diagnosed earlier; while 46 percent of patients do not know they suffer from high blood pressure until they go to the doctor; 90 percent of colon cancer patients who discover their illness early live longer; 90 percent of patients who discovered their cervical cancer earlier are easier to receive treatment; and 45 percent of cardiac arrests are silent attacks.