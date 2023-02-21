Global women’s summit kicks off

ABU DHABI: The Global Summit of Women kicked off in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). Executive Director of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) Sheikha Shama Bint Sultan Al-Nahyan delivered a speech during the event on behalf of Sheikha Fatima.

Addressing the event, she underlined Emirati women’s role, and political, cultural and scientific posts they have held, saying that all Emirati women are seeking to serve the nation. The summit is being run under the theme “Role of Female Leaders in Peace Building, Social Integration, and Driving Prosperity”. Organized by the World Muslim Communities Council (TWMCC) and the General Women’s Union (GWU), the gathering marks the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote. Prominent stateswomen, faith leaders, entrepreneurs, social activists, cultural personalities, media celebrities, and scholars from more than 100 countries, are attending the event.

Kuwaiti women lauded

Meanwhile, Sheikha Naeema Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah praised Kuwaiti women role through their participation in different fields, achieving sustainable growth and to keep pace with the economic, social and political variations. This came in a statement by Sheikha Naeema to KUNA, on the sidelines of the inauguration of Women Global Summit 2023 in Abu Dhabi, where she represented Kuwaiti Women. It is not strange that Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sponsored this summit, noted Sheikha Naeema, adding that she is the main supporter of Emirati women. The summit, which is being run under the theme “Role of Female Leaders in Peace Building, Social Integration and Driving Prosperity”, will continue until Wednesday. – KUNA