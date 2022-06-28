GlobE network launches second meeting in Vienna with Kuwaiti participation

Vienna: Second meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities’ (GlobE Network) general assembly, started Tuesday in Austrian capital of Vienna, with participation of Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

Participants in the three-day meeting will discuss modes of boosting cooperation and joint coordination via a comprehensive virtual platform to facilitate data exchange between anti-corruption authorities across the world, equip with resources and necessary tools to follow up on border-crossing corruption cases.

A work plan for the upcoming period of time will be devised through three sessions, one moderated by Kuwaiti Nazaha.

On sideline of a meeting attended by Nazaha’s Vice-President, Counselor Nawaf Al-Muhmel, secondary meetings with experts and specialists from GlobE network will be taking place.

The operational network was established during Saudi presidency of the group of 20, and was officially launched in June 2021.

The Kuwaiti anti-corruption authority took part in discussion and editing process of the establishment charter, as it is considered a founding authority of the network and a supporter to its aims.