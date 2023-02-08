‘Glory and Pride’: Ministry organizes flag-raising ceremony

By Majd Othman

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Social Affairs held on Wednesday a flag-raising ceremony to mark the launch of the ministry’s celebrations of the 62nd National Day and 32nd Liberation Day under the slogan ‘Glory and Pride’ in the presence and sponsorship of Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs Mai Al-Baghli. Baghli said in a press statement the flag “represents a symbol of national unity among the people of the country, represents loyalty to the wise leadership in our beloved country and enhances belonging to the homeland”, expressing her joy on this great occasion.

She added raising the Kuwaiti flag in various fields is a source of pride for the efforts and sacrifices made by previous generations, which had a great impact on Kuwait’s prestigious position globally, as well as the youth’s efforts to move forward towards a prosperous future for the country. Baghli expressed her thanks and appreciation to all sectors of the ministry of social affairs, which has played a key role in providing services to citizens.