Govt denies reports of ministers’ resignation

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: Government spokesman Tareq Al-Mazrem yesterday denied reports on social media that Cabinet ministers who are elected MPs have resigned, amid mounting pressure on the prime minister. “Reports circulating on social media about the resignation of the ministers who are also lawmakers are incorrect,” Mazrem said on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of the National Assembly’s financial and legislative committees and the government approved a new draft law regulating the KD 3,000 grant for all pensioners. Two weeks ago, the Assembly refused to pass the law because the government insisted that it should be linked to an article stipulating to raise the retirement age by three years to 65 for men.

The government yesterday agreed to drop this clause, but insisted on another calling to transfer KD 500 million every year to the pension agency to cover its so-called actuarial deficit. Head of the financial committee MP Ahmad Al-Hamad said the Assembly is scheduled to hold a special session next week to pass the law.