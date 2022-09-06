Govt: Hawally might turn into another Jleeb

KUWAIT: A government report shows Hawally might turn into another Jleeb Al-Shuyouk in the next few years due to overpopulation. The infrastructure of the area cannot handle the growth in residents, which necessitates new projects to build designated cities to house thousands of workers currently residing in Hawally, Khaitan, Jleeb and Mahboula, which are overflowing with expatriate ‘bachelors’.

This overcrowding is a matter of social security for the area, which was originally intended for expatriate families. According to the report, “the area is quite large and modern relatively, but its infrastructure is subject to misuse, which will make its collapse easier because of overpopulation, and more specifically marginal workers”. Moreover, the report claims the area is populated by iqama violators and wanted people, who mostly live in one- or two-bedroom apartments with more than seven single people in them who consume water and electricity illegally.

These ‘bachelors’ cause a lot of fires due to the pressure on the grid, which also leads to pressure on firefighters and a danger of fire spreading over a large area. Moreover, the sewerage system is also under pressure due to overcrowding in the area, which means these stations are at risk of breaking down at any time, despite the ministry of public works maintaining them continuously.

The government report also said most violators fled from Jleeb Al-Shuyouk to Hawally because of continuous inspection campaigns there. “These violators find Hawally an easy spot to commit crimes such as stealing manhole covers, using electricity illegally from streetlights, and setting up unneeded baqalas. Many stores sell contaminated food or stolen items, while there has been a rise in beggars around mosques,” the report added.