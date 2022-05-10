Govt resignation accepted, will stay in caretaker role

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: An Amiri order was issued on Tuesday accepting the resignation of the Cabinet and asking it to continue as a caretaker government until a new Cabinet is formed. The order, signed by HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said the resignation of HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah and that of all the ministers has been accepted.

It added that the premier and the ministers will continue to handle urgent matters until a new Cabinet is formed. Sheikh Sabah submitted the Cabinet’s resignation to HH the Amir last month following a marathon grilling in the National Assembly by three opposition lawmakers.

Under the Kuwaiti constitution, HH the Amir has the right to either accept the resignation of the Cabinet and relieve the prime minister, or dissolve the National Assembly and call for snap polls. Since the premier’s resignation has been accepted, the Assembly will not be dissolved, at least for now. It is now left to be seen whether HH the Amir will ask the outgoing prime minister to form the new Cabinet or name a new prime minister. There is no time limit for the process.

Meanwhile, pro-government MP Saadoun Hammad yesterday said a request has been filed to convene an urgent session of the Assembly to debate and approve the promised KD 3,000 grant for tens of thousands of Kuwaiti pensioners. The government had announced the grant before the resignation, but the Assembly’s approval was needed to pay the grant. The Assembly could not hold a session because the government had submitted its resignation, which was neither accepted nor rejected. After the resignation was accepted on Tuesday, the caretaker Cabinet is allowed to handle urgent matters like the grant, and accordingly the Assembly session is likely to be held as soon as possible.