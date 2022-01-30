Govt shuns COVID session, to start jabbing children

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: A special National Assembly session called by opposition MPs to discuss issues related to the coronavirus pandemic was cancelled yesterday because the government did not attend. Under Kuwait’s constitution, the presence of at least one minister is essential for the session to be legitimate. Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem announced the session could not be convened because of the government’s absence.

Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Mohammad Al-Rasheedi said on Saturday that the government had asked the speaker to coordinate with lawmakers who demanded the session to postpone it for a few days for preparations, but the MPs refused, so the government decided to abstain. MP Osama Al-Shaheen regretted the absence of the government and said the session should be held this week either separately or as a part of the regular sessions.

He said he submitted a draft law calling to ask the government not to force people to get vaccinated. He said forcing people to take vaccines violates personal freedom and urged the Assembly to quickly approve the proposal. MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri criticized the government for boycotting the coronavirus session, adding that it should have been held to discuss hundreds of international medical reports speaking about the harmful effects of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the health ministry announced yesterday it plans to start vaccinating children in the age group between 5 and 11 years later this week. The ministry said in a statement that it will start with children most vulnerable to severe illness in case of infection. It added the ministry will provide the vaccines to everyone who has registered in order to protect and ensure children’s health and safety.