Grade 12 results announced; KU climbs rankings

KUWAIT: Education Minister Dr Hamad Al-Adwani endorsed on Saturday the results of the high school exams for the 2022-2023 academic year of grade 12 students in the arts and science divisions. A total of 40,242 students, male and female, attended this year’s final exams, he noted in an interview with Kuwait TV. HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent congratulatory cables on Saturday to the education minister, acting undersecretary of the ministry of education, assistant undersecretary for education, head of the exams committee and heads of educational areas, congratulating them on the success of the ministry’s final exams for the 12th grade for the academic year 2022/2023.

HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah also sent similar cables. Adwani also congratulated HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad on the success of the final exams and the promising results. He also congratulated the graduates, wishing they excel in higher education and realize their aspirations.

The institutions of higher education have drawn up a plan for enrolling the high school graduates according to the marks they obtained in the exams and the percentages set by Kuwait University (KU), Abdullah Al-Salem University (AASU) and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), Adwani added. Meanwhile, the ministry of education said 80.78 percent of students of the arts division passed the exams, with the success percentages in the science stream and religious institute amounting to 81.62 and 89.62 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, Kuwait University said Saturday the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023 raised its rating to 201-250 from 250-300 category last year. The improvement reflects KU’s constant care for issues of quality education and advancement of scientific research, according to a press release from the university. KU made concerted efforts to provide THE with the necessary data as part of experience sharing to ensure meeting the world’s highest standards, KU noted, pledging to continue efforts to modernize the educational system.

THE World University Rankings 2023 include 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university rankings to date. The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: Teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. – KUNA