Grand Mosque opens its doors for night prayers

KUWAIT: The Grand Mosque re-opens its doors for night prayers in Ramadan after three years’ suspension due to maintenance work as well as COVID-19 pandemic. The Grand Mosque is considered to be one of the Islamic cultural landmarks in Kuwait, as it is the largest mosque in Kuwait, with an area of 45,000 square meters and a capacity for more than 60,000 worshipers.

It was taken into account while designing the mosque to have it represent the Islamic architectural heritage with inspiration from the local Kuwait and Gulf architecture. In a statement to KUNA, Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Tarrad Al-Enezi on Wednesday said that the cultural affairs sector is doing its part in spreading moderation and Islamic culture among various segments of the society, through seminars, lectures, conferences and cultural forums.

Within the Grand Mosque preparations for the holy month of Ramadan, a complete Tarawih prayers schedule of 10 reciters have been set, added Al-Enezi, noting that there will be a lot of activities and events during Ramadan, such as Quran memorizing competitions, preparing Ramadan banquets and many other activities. Director of the Grand Mosque Administration Ali Shaddad told KUNA that they are eager to serve worshipers, especially in Ramadan after the suspension of night prayer for three years due to COVID-19 and the maintenance works in the mosque.

He added that there are plans to develop the Islamic Arts Center and to set up a third exhibition for the Prophet’s (PBUH) biography, and that for 30 years the Grand Mosque administration successfully achieved and organized charitable events and activities for nine million benefactors, held night prayers for more than five million worshipers and Eid prayers for more than 300,000 devotees.

In a similar statement to KUNA, Director of Information Department at the Ministry of Awqaf Dr Ahmad Al-Otaibi said that the Grand Mosque’s areas of work are numerous and not confined to Ramadan only, including cultural, artistic activities and many others. He praised the role of ministries and state institutions that actively contribute to the organization process as well as the volunteers for their participation in preparing for the blessed nights of Ramadan in the Grand Mosque. The Grand Mosque construction began in 1979 at the initiative of the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad AlJaber Al-Sabah, and opened in 1986. – KUNA