Greek foreign minister visits Turkey’s quake-hit region

Athens: Greece’s foreign minister arrived in Turkey on Sunday in a show of support after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake last Monday, the ministry said, despite a longstanding rivalry between the two NATO countries.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was met with a warm embrace by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, according to footage on state-run ERT TV, before they boarded helicopters to quake-hit regions.

His arrival marks the first visit by a European minister to Turkey since the earthquake.

The two ministers have arrived in Antakya, where Greek rescuers are helping with search and rescue operations.

The ministry said he would also visit members of the Greek aid mission in the country.

Greece, despite a history of rivalry with Turkey that goes back centuries, was among the first European countries to send rescue workers and humanitarian aid on Monday, a few hours after the disaster.

The regional rivalry has been exacerbated by territorial and energy disputes and by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent bombastic threats of invasion.

But the two neighbours, which lie on seismic fault lines, also have a tradition of helping each other in natural disasters.

More than 28,000 people have been killed by Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake, with many thousands injured and millions left homeless.

Tens of thousands of rescue workers are scouring flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has deepened the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.

The Greek government has so far sent 80 tonnes of medical and first aid equipment.

According to the ministry, Dendias will also discuss ways Greece can give further assistance to Turkey.