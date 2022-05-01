Green Island ready to welcome visitors in Eid

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: Green Island is welcoming visitors after Ramadan during its regular working hours – from 9:00 am to 10:30 pm. During Eid Al-Fitr, special activities will take place at Green Island. A company has rented the place for the six days of Eid and entry will be free of charge during this period. After the holiday, the regular entrance fee will be charged.

The Eid event will include an outdoor cinema and many different competitions and prizes for adults and children. Also, during these six days, one day will be for the disabled and one day for children. New facilities were added to Green Island, which will be available during and after the event. Brand-new bicycles of different sizes have been added to those available at the island for rent. Also, there is a train available for the visitors free of charge.

Furthermore, visitors can enjoy playing at the Cable Park, which is suitable for those 14 years and older. This is an exciting adventure game for which special equipment can be rented. Those who play it frequently have their own equipment. The price differs whether the visitor has their own equipment. Those who have bookings don’t have to pay the entrance fee.

Children can enjoy various activities, like the new skating rink. There are slides, swings and other games for kids too. Grilling and shisha are not allowed on the island. Visitors can get tables and chairs free of charge.