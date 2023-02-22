Green Island Season full of surprises

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) has succeeded in boosting leisure tourism spending and promoting Kuwait as a tourist destination by coordinating and developing several entertainment venues that contribute to the happiness of citizens and residents, which is an essential factor for any society to thrive.

Green Island is the first fully artificial island that was established as part of the green waterfront project in Kuwait in 1988. It occupies an area of more than 161,000 square meters. The island has an artificial lake fed by seawater from the Arabian Gulf and a 35-meter-high tower. It has been equipped with many services and entertainment facilities, such as playgrounds, restaurants, cafes, sales outlets and shops, as well as a wide variety of activities for children and families.

On the occasion of Kuwait’s 62nd National Day and 32nd Liberation Day, TEC, in cooperation with Zain, held spectacular aerial drone shows at Green Island. Speaking to Kuwait Times, Faisal Duwaihees from the corporate communication and relations department at Zain, said Zain has a strategic partnership with TEC, which started with Winter Wonderland and continued at Green Island.

“From our belief in social responsibility, Zain along with TEC provided shows that are distinctive to the Kuwaiti people, on the occasion of the celebration of national days. We are participating in the drone shows, the largest show in Kuwait, as 2,000 drones make artistic displays in the beautiful sky of Kuwait that simulate the past, present and future of Kuwait, in addition to displaying images of HH the Amir and HH the Crown Prince,” Duwaihees said.

Duwaihees revealed these drone shows are the first of their kind in the Middle East in terms of the number – 2,000 drones in eight consecutive shows – and this is what distinguishes Zain’s participation in cooperation with TEC.

Lama Jammal, Head of the Project Management Office for Zain Tech, told Kuwait Times the show is the first of its kind in Kuwait, noting that this is the second drone show, while the first was conducted by Zain five years ago. “The project is very interesting and we are extremely happy to see everyone’s feedback, where it has been done at a very professional and remarkable level,” she said.

“We are responsible mainly for the creative side of the work. It starts with the main element – the Kuwaiti flag moving – then the ‘Glory and Pride’ slogan and the Kuwaiti desert in the past. It then moves onto Kuwait’s present with the skylines and a display of the famous Al-Sour Gate, and ending with images of the Amir and Crown Prince,” said Jammal.

She indicated the Zain team comes to the site five to six hours before the show to prepare the drones by testing them in sequence to make sure the batteries are charged. Jammal revealed the shows will continue until Feb 26, calling on citizens and residents to see the show that will include a surprise on Feb 25-26. TEC held the ceremony to celebrate Kuwait’s National and Liberation Days along with the start of the Green Island Season, that opened on Feb 12.

The Green Island Season opens during weekdays from Sunday to Wednesday from 3 pm to 11 pm and on weekends from Thursday to Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm. All visitors should obtain a ticket to enter through the website of Green Island (www.greenisland.com.kw). Entrance is free for children aged 4 years and under and KD 2.5 for visitors aged 5 years and over.