Gulf Bank alleviates debtors’ debts during Ramadan

KUWAIT: As part of its commitment towards social sustainability during the holy month of Ramadan, Gulf Bank announced its participation in the campaign “Charity Begins at Home” organized by local organization, Altakaful. The campaign aims to alleviate the distress of debtors, who are burdened with debts and have been unable to pay them due to various economic conditions.

On this occasion, the manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, Lujain Al-Qenaei, said: “We are keen to consolidate the Gulf Bank’s leadership in social sustainability as we strive to achieve sustainability across all levels – socially, environmentally and economically – through a variety of programs that reflect the Bank’s strategy and align with Kuwait’s humanitarian goals.”

She pointed out that helping debtors alleviates the distress of many families, especially those without breadwinners or children. The campaign is especially noteworthy during Ramadan, a holy month that exemplifies spiritual and human values. Gulf Bank was keen to support efforts designed to relieve the anguish of these families, and to help reunify debtors with their families and society, in addition to preserving the cohesion of the family unit.

“For more than 60 years, Gulf Bank has been an integral part of Kuwait’s economic and social history. Gulf Bank has always been keen to participate in community events, seizing every opportunity to support disadvantaged groups in society, knowing fully well the impact these efforts have on local families during the holy month,” she added.

Qenaei added that this initiative is part of a larger set of social sustainability programs that Gulf Bank regularly organizes and participates in, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. This year, Gulf Bank employees volunteered to support the Red Crescent’s latest effort to distribute electrical appliances to disadvantaged families in Kuwait, and distributed Iftar meals with the Kuwait Food Bank. Gulf Bank also supported the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in covering costs for refugee families’ needs, and launched a week of activities at 360 Mall, with multiple sports and health events, competitions, and prizes.

