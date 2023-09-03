Gulf Bank announces 10 winners of Al-Danah monthly draw

KUWAIT: As part of its ongoing commitment to reward its customers and account holders, Gulf Bank has announced the 10 monthly winners of the Al-Danah account draw for the month of August 2023. The lucky winners who will be taking home a prize of KD 1,000 each, are:

* Bader Mohammed Al-Sarraf * Huda Abdullah Sulaiman Al-Faresi * Dalal Adel Salem Al-Rashed * Sarah Bader Mubarak Al-Hajraf * Sabah Sultan Salem Al-Fadhli * Hala Dheyaa Haidar Abu Al-Hasan * Abdullah Hussen Wahba * Hussain Mohammed Fakeih * Michelle Natasha Johnson * Feras Hussain Jassim Akbar – minor

The last opportunity to deposit and qualify for the grand draw prize of KD 2 million, is November30, 2023, which is set to happen on January 18, 2024, in the presence of representatives from both the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ernst & Young.

The Al-Danah account is one of the most rewarding savings accounts in Kuwait, with its periodic draws that award valuable prizes and multiple benefits for account holders. Gulf Bank’s Al-Danah account offers monthly opportunities to win KD 1,000 to ten lucky winners, in addition to two quarterly draws with KD 100,000 prizes each, a semi-annual draw prize of KD 1 million and a grand draw prize of KD 2 million.

Gulf Bank’s Al-Danah account is the only account in Kuwait, that rewards customers for their loyalty by providing loyalty chances, and transfers your chances of winning from the previous year to the next year, as part of a program that rewards customers for their loyalty to Gulf Bank. In order to increase one’s chances of winning, customers must maintain a minimum of KD 200 in their accounts, or deposit continuously to increase their chances of winning.

Al-Danah account holders are eligible to win Gulf Bank’s upcoming monthly, quarterly, and annual Al-Danah draws. Gulf Bank’s vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large.

With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience. Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining a robust sustainability program at the community, economic, and environmental levels through sustainability initiatives that are strategically selected to benefit both the country and the Bank. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.