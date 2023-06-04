Gulf Bank announces 10 winners of AlDanah monthly draw

KUWAIT: The last chance to deposit and qualify for the KD 2 million grand draw is September 30, 2023. As part of its ongoing commitment to reward its customers and account holders, Gulf Bank has announced the 10 monthly winners of the AlDanah account draw for the month of May 2023. The lucky winners who will be taking home a prize of KD 1,000 each, are:

1.Mahmoud Yousef Al- Ebraheim 2.Reem Abdul lateef Shukhair Roudhan 3.Hashem Fayroz Dalwai 4.Naser Saeed Ali Al-Ajmi 5.Hamida Ghuloom Hasan Al-Yousefi 6.Mohammad Lafi Ali Al-Ghawas Al-Rashidi 7.Abdullah Nayef Merdhi Al-Ajmi 8.Huda Salman Mohammad Ali BoHamad 9.Makiya Yousuf Hasan Mohammed Ali 10.Eman Husain Abdulredda Al-Mail

The last opportunity to deposit and qualify for the grand draw prize of KD 2 million, is September 30, 2023, which is set to happen on January 18, 2024, in the presence of representatives from both the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ernst & Young. The AlDanah account is one of the most rewarding savings accounts in Kuwait, with its periodic draws that award valuable prizes and multiple benefits for account holders.

Gulf Bank’s AlDanah account offers monthly opportunities to win KD 1,000 to ten lucky winners, in addition to two quarterly draws with KD 100,000 prizes each, a semi-annual draw prize of KD 1,000,000 and a grand draw prize of KD 2,000,000. Gulf Bank is the only bank in Kuwait that proudly creates two millionaires a year. AlDanah customers stand to win the semi-annual draw prize of KD 1 million, whose winner Gulf Bank announced last July, and an upcoming grand draw prize of KD 2 million.

The annual grand draw is currently scheduled to take place next year on January 18, 2024, in the presence of representatives from both the Ministry of Commerce and Ernst & Young. The AlDanah account is the only account in Kuwait that transfers the customers’ chances of winning from the previous year to the next year, as part of a program that rewards customers for their loyalty to Gulf Bank. In order to increase one’s chances of winning, customers must maintain a minimum of KD 200 in their accounts, or deposit continuously to increase their chances of winning.

