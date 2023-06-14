Gulf Bank celebrates 70 new data ambassadors

KUWAIT: As part of the bank’s successful digital transformation journey, and its keenness to develop and enhance the skills of its employees, Gulf Bank has concluded the second edition of its Data Ambassadors program – the first of its kind data and analytics program in Kuwait. The program aims to up skill, and empower, employees to use advanced data science, which was developed by Kuwaitis within the bank, and approved by world-famous data expert, Dr Thomas Redman.

On this occasion, Gulf Bank’s Chief Data Officer (CDO), Mai Al-Owaish, said, “We are pleased with the 70 Gulf Bank employees who graduated from the second Data Ambassadors program, increasing the total number of graduates from the first and second edition to 210. We are very proud of the various talents within the bank.” She added: “The Data Ambassadors Program is part of Gulf Bank’s 2025 strategy, which aims to consolidate Gulf Bank’s leading position as the Kuwaiti Bank of the Future.

The program also falls in line with the national development plan, Kuwait Vision 2035, which considers the development of human talent as one of its main pillars.” Al-Owaish also indicated that Gulf Bank is keen to empower its human talent across various disciplines, in light of the pivotal role that data plays in various sectors and fields. The program aims to help employees benefit from data – providing them with the tools and knowledge to extract ideas and information efficiently, whilst maintaining data integrity and quality.

he added: “At Gulf Bank, we firmly believe that our employees are the foundation of our success, and the secret behind our excellence. That is why we invest in them, train them and provide them with new skills to keep pace with the requirements of the job market, and the continuous changes witnessed by the banking industry.” She continued stating: “We are working to invest in integrated technological solutions to facilitate digital transformation within the bank and beyond, by spreading data culture.

Gulf Bank is proud to have demonstrated a dynamic response to the digital requirements that the banking industry is witnessing both locally and globally.” Al-Owaish concluded: “We are proud to develop our in-house talents in various digital disciplines such as data science and cybersecurity, and we are excited to reap the many benefits that result from encouraging our employees to build their critical thinking abilities and learn how to use, and manage, data science.” Gulf Bank’s vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future.

The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.