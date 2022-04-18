Gulf Bank distributes iftar meals to local families in need

KUWAIT: As part of its commitment towards social sustainability during the holy month of Ramadan, Gulf Bank distributed iftar meals to the local families in need. Gulf Bank has been proudly spearheading the annual initiative for five years in a row, as part of its strategic partnership with the Kuwait Food Bank.

“At Gulf Bank, we are keen to participate in various social initiatives designed to benefit and serve our local community, bringing joy to the hearts of local families in need, especially during the holy month of Ramadan,” said Lujain Al-Qenaei, the Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank.

She added, “We are pleased to partner with the Kuwait Food Bank for the fifth year in a row, bringing joy to disadvantaged families during the holy month.” Qenaei expressed her thanks to the Kuwait Food Bank officials for their efforts in delivering Gulf Bank’s donations, and noted that Gulf Bank looks forward to continuing to collaborate with them on various charitable projects and community sustainability initiatives in the future.

“For more than 60 years, Gulf Bank has been an integral part of Kuwait’s economic and social history. Gulf Bank has always been keen to participate in community events, seizing every opportunity to support disadvantaged groups in society, knowing full well the impact these efforts have on local families during the holy month,” she added.

Qenaei affirmed Gulf Bank’s keenness to promote and implement various sustainability initiatives at the environmental, societal and economic levels, in keeping with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the national development plan (Kuwait Vision 2035), and Gulf Bank’s 2025 Strategy.

“As a financial institution, Gulf Bank is committed to supporting active civil society institutions such as the Kuwait Food Bank, in part due to its exceptional social and humanitarian role. We believe that the private sector has an important role in raising awareness about major social issues,” concluded Qenaei.

