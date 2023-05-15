Gulf Bank hosts 2 workshops jointly with INJAZ Kuwait

KUWAIT: As part of its various initiatives to embed the principles of sustainability in society, and as part of its strategic partnership with INJAZ Kuwait, Gulf Bank concluded two workshops for high school and university students, with the aim of supporting youth and preparing them for the future work environment.

Kuwait English School (KES) hosted an Innovation Camp workshop for beginners, with the participation of about 100 students, in an atmosphere full of enthusiasm to find innovative solutions to challenges using analysis, creativity and teamwork. The trainers, who were volunteers from Gulf Bank, guided these students to complete their assignments and encouraged them to think about achieving their career goals. As for the second, Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST) hosted a workshop entitled “How do I start?,” where about 40 students participated in three different training courses. The courses were led by volunteers from Gulf Bank, covering various topics such as: Writing CVs, the art of conducting interviews, and all they need to know about the internship period.

On this occasion, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications, Maysoon Sabah Al-Attar, said: “The various workshops organized by INJAZ Kuwait with Gulf Bank staff volunteers, contribute to supporting and developing the skills of young people at high school and university levels. We do this to ensure the preparation of these students for the post-graduation stage of their lives, making them more confident to enter the labor market.”

Al-Attar mentioned that this is part of Gulf Bank’s continuous efforts to implement the principles of social sustainability. As such workshops give great importance to youth empowerment and help achieve the Bank’s 2025 strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035 objectives – youth are considered to be the pillar of creative human capital.

Gulf Bank’s successful partnership with INJAZ has led to a variety of successes in 2022 – where the Bank contributed to training 8,830 local high school and university students from both genders, through 14 international training programs. More than 50 volunteers from Gulf Bank also participated in the various training activities provided by INJAZ Kuwait.

Gulf Bank’s vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience. Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to also benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.