Gulf Bank launches a special offer for customers

KUWAIT: As we begin to welcome the summer season, Gulf Bank, is collaboration with Visa, launches a special offer that gives 60 customers a chance to win an Apple Watch Ultra or an iPhone 14 Pro device. Gulf Bank has announced that the promotion period will run from May 21 to June 30, 2023, and the 60 winners will be announced on July 10, 2023, under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

This offer is valid only for Gulf Bank Visa credit cardholders, and on payments that are made using their phones or smart watches during the offer period. Customers get one chance to win for every KD 10 spent in Kuwait, and three chances to win for every KD 10 spent internationally. On this occasion, Gulf Bank’s Assistant General Manager of Consumer Banking, Mohammed Taqi, said that “Gulf Bank is keen to reward its customers and meet their requirements. This is part of the bank’s continuous efforts to provide the best products and services, as well as an outstanding customer experience.”

Taqi mentioned that Gulf Bank’s credit cards have many features that customers can benefit from – as these cards provide customers with many offers in various sectors, including restaurants, hotels, travel and tourism, entertainment, health and beauty, car rentals, and many others. Gulf Bank offers its customers the best and fastest rewards program in Kuwait, which enables customers to redeem points for tickets on all airlines and make hotel reservations at more than 300,000 hotels around the world.

The Gulf Points program provides customers with many benefits, including: the opportunity to travel anytime, and anywhere throughout the year, to earn miles when redeeming points from their favorite airline and to gain additional points when paying the remaining value of their reservation. Other benefits also include automatic entry into the program for all Gulf Bank credit card holders, with no minimum payment required to earn points and redeem them for free tickets on all airlines.

