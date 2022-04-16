Gulf Bank launches Ramadan activities week at 360 Mall

KUWAIT: As part of its ongoing initiatives for community sustainability, Gulf Bank launched the Gulf Bank Fit Ramadan Week of Activities at 360 Mall. The initiative encompassed multiple sports and health events, competitions, and prizes, and falls within the Bank’s efforts to engage with the local community with various “GB COMMUNITY” events.

On this occasion, Lujain Al-Qenaei, the manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, said: “We have provided many sports and health activities in the food court area of 360 Mall. The activities are open to all family members (16 and above) both before and after Iftar.”

She added, “We are excited to collaborate with the ‘9Round’ health and fitness club in organizing these events. The partnership enabled us to work with multiple professional Kuwaiti trainers who were able to work with participants on the challenges and guide participants in practicing the sports correctly.”

Ramadan Activities

She pointed out that Gulf Bank’s week of activities is taking place from April 13 to 19, and will include sports distributed over five stations, with each station containing a different challenge and difficulty. To motivate the general public to take part in the sports activities, Gulf Bank is also distributing cash and prizes to participants, including free subscriptions to the 9Round club.

Qenaei pointed out that Gulf Bank’s sports activities garnered lots of participation and engagement from the general public, indicating that the events aimed to encourage others to adopt healthier lifestyles during Ramadan. The week of activities falls in line with the spirit of the holy month, and is part of a general initiative to encourage positivity in the local community.

Sustainability Initiatives

Qenaei added that this initiative comes as part of a larger set of social sustainability programs that Gulf Bank regularly organizes and participates in, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, noting that a number of Bank employees volunteered to support the Red Crescent’s latest effort to distribute electrical appliances to local families in need. Gulf Bank has also been distributing meals to the families in need with the Kuwait Food Bank, and participating with non-profit organization, Altakaful, as part of their campaign to relieve debts.

Qenaei affirmed Gulf Bank’s keenness to promote and implement various sustainability initiatives at the environmental, societal and economic levels, in keeping with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the national development plan (Kuwait Vision 2035), and Gulf Bank’s 2025 Strategy.

