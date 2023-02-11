Gulf Bank participates in Corporate Directors training program

KUWAIT: Gulf Bank has announced its participation in the Corporate Directors training program, for the second consecutive year, organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – a member of the World Bank Group, in cooperation with Tammayaz Foundation and Soroptimist International. This participation is part of the Bank’s efforts to consolidate the principles of sustainability in society and to support women empowerment programs and initiatives.

Gulf Bank’s Deputy General Manager of the Treasury Department, Maab Al-Qassim, and Assistant General Manager of Corporate Banking, Shamayel Al-Marzouq, participated in the 3-month training program, which started earlier this year, on the 21st of January. Last year’s training program witnessed the participation of three female leaders from the Bank, namely Dalal Al-Dousari, Noura Al-Houti and Marwa Hajjiah.

The Corporate Directors training program is uniquely designed to provide participants with tools to address and improve corporate governance practices that affect long-term planning and prepare them to better understand Corporate Boards. The program covers a wide range of corporate governance issues and aids in acquiring skills of strategic supervision and management control. This extensive learning experience teaches the participants about the vital role of corporate board directors, with disclosure and transparency, and helps them understand how to protect the rights of the shareholders.

The program also focuses on the corporate governance challenges faced by companies and the best practices to reduce these challenges. It goes beyond basic theories and provides a practical summary of how to implement the basic aspects of business governance. On this occasion, General Manager of the Human Resources Department at Gulf Bank, Salma Al-Hajjaj, confirmed that Gulf Bank is ardent about empowering women – through building the talents of female leaders in the Bank, and encouraging them to participate in specialized training programs; especially those organized by leading international institutions such as the International Finance Corporation.

She added: “We are proud to witness the participation of women leaders from the Bank in the Corporate Directors training program, for the second consecutive year. This program opens new possibilities for those in leadership positions, especially women, due to the extensive knowledge and skills provided to the trainees.” She further mentioned that empowering women in the workplace increases the talent and expertise of employees within the Bank – including male employees – as it expands the ideas and innovations in various activities and creates healthy competition to reach leadership positions.

Al-Hajjaj concluded her remarks stating, “Gulf Bank’s interest in women stems from the 2025 strategy and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as it is one of the signatories to the principles of women empowerment and gender equality in the workplace and society.” Gulf Bank’s vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large.

With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience. Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit both the internal and external community. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.