Gulf Bank participates in INJAZ Innovation Camp

KUWAIT: As part of its various initiatives to embed the principles of sustainability in society, and as part of its strategic partnership with INJAZ Kuwait, Gulf Bank participated in INJAZ Innovation Camp, which was recently held at the American Academy for Girls (AAG). A number of Gulf Bank employees from various departments participated as mentors and judges in the innovation camp, to share their expertise and experiences with the students, to help them develop their ideas and projects, and contribute towards building their entrepreneurship, creativity, teamwork, time management and problem-solving skills.

The Innovation Camp is an exciting one-day workshop that will challenge students to find innovative solutions to a real business challenge using creativity, analysis, and teamwork. The workshop was an intensive learning experience for students, where they get a chance to compete against each other through a set of educational activities and games lead by a Gulf Bank trained facilitator. Students were given a business challenge for which they proposed a solution for in the form of a business plan.

On this occasion, Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, Lujain Al-Qenaei said, “It was a great experience for Gulf Bank employees to share their expertise and experiences with the students from the American Academy for Girls. The students were divided into groups and were given a set of questions to help motivate and guide them to solve problems, which resulted in them presenting impressive ideas ranging from applications to products and services.”

Al-Qenaei indicated that Gulf Bank is keen to fulfill its social responsibilities towards youth empowerment and their education, by providing them with basic concepts related to exploring professional interests and business opportunities. The Bank also focuses on developing job skills and providing field trainings as the youth represent one of the main pillars in Gulf Bank’s 2025 Strategy and Kuwait Vision 2035.

She further noted that the strategic partnership with INJAZ has led to a variety of successes in 2022 – including training 8,830 local high school and university students from both genders, through 14 international training programs. Around 50 volunteers from Gulf Bank also participated in the various training activities provided by INJAZ Kuwait.

