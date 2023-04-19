Gulf Bank participates in Ramadan iftar with members of MoI

KUWAIT: As part of its role in consolidating the principles of social sustainability, Gulf Bank participated in a Ramadan Iftar with men from the Coast Guard Base in Fintas, as a token of appreciation for the members of the Ministry of Interior in protecting the security of society and for carrying their national duty, regardless of the circumstances.

On this occasion, Gulf Bank’s Corporate Communications Officer, AbdulMohsen Al-Nassar, said: “While most citizens get to enjoy Iftar time with their families and loved ones during the holy month of Ramadan, the men of the Ministry of Interior leave all parents and loved ones behind to serve their country. And as a way to express our appreciation for all their sacrifices, we were keen to be present at their workplace today to make this Iftar extra special for them.”

Al-Nassar pointed that this initiative is part of several social sustainability initiatives organized by Gulf Bank during the holy month of Ramadan, of which included contributing to distribute electrical appliances to needy families in Kuwait with Red Crescent Society and distributing Iftar meals and food baskets “Majlat Ramadan” to needy families. In addition to alleviating debt distress from debtors, and distribution of cold refreshments at mosques during the last ten days of Ramadan.

He further stated that Gulf Bank continues its strong commitment to sustainability programs – at community, economic and environmental levels – through various initiatives that are strategically selected to benefit the Bank and society. This falls in line with the Bank’s 2025 strategy, and with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Kuwait Vision 2035.

