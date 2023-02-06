Gulf Bank plays an active role in nurturing talents

KUWAIT: Partaking amongst five selected Kuwaiti banks and companies, Gulf Bank has concluded its participation in the seventh edition of the annual Innovation Challenge Program, organized by Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) in cooperation with London Business School. The program aims to stimulate innovation and enhance the creative skills in private sector companies, to support economic growth, and contribute towards transforming Kuwait’s economy into a knowledge-based economy.

The seventh edition of the Innovation Challenge program witnessed the participation of several talented employees from Gulf Bank, and focused on the interests of the selected companies, to stimulate the financial sector in Kuwait and become more innovative with its various businesses and activities.

Throughout the three-month program, the teams worked together to find solutions and learn more about the experiences of business leaders who have succeeded in developing their projects. This experience helped enhance the participants’ sense of innovation and creativity and provided them with the right tools to become successful business leaders.

The Innovation Challenge Program is a multi-stage program, that provides academic knowledge in business administration, through using practical tools that have been adopted and applied by international companies when facing challenges or developing new products or services that have been introduced to the market. Gulf Bank is proud to announce that Rawan Abulhasan from Financial Institutions and Sovereign, Ahmad Asad from Finance, Nour Buolayan from Internal Audit, Aws Al Ansari from Data, May Al Qabandi, and their Mentor, the Department General Manager of Consumer Banking, Noura Al Houti successfully completed the program.

The General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank, Salma Al-Hajjaj said, “Gulf Bank plays an active role in the field of innovation amongst Kuwait’s private and banking sector institutions and in nurturing national talents.” Al-Hajjaj indicated that Gulf Bank’s 2025 strategy focuses primarily on digital transformation and aims to solidify Gulf Bank’s leading position in Kuwait as the bank of the future – through facilitating customers with simple and innovative services to achieve sustainable growth.

She added: “Gulf Bank is one of the leading private sector institutions in Kuwait committed to developing and nurturing national talents throughout their careers, in addition to being a financial institution that provides the best banking products and services in Kuwait.” She continued: “At Gulf Bank, we believe that human capital is our most valuable asset, and based on this conviction, we are keen on investing in these resources, to activate the development opportunities available for our employees and provide them with the opportunity to advance their careers.

This can be achieved through providing education and training programs, or through organizing competitions and challenges in cooperation with major institutions, locally and internationally.” Gulf Bank’s vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large.

With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience. Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining a robust sustainability program at the community, economic, and environmental levels through sustainability initiatives, that are strategically selected to benefit both the country and the bank. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait’s 2035 vision “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.