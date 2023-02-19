Gulf Bank supports local entrepreneurs and SMEs

KUWAIT: Following a great turnout on the first day at the booth, Gulf Bank, a main sponsor of the event, continued to support entrepreneurs and SMEs at the second Qout Market, which took place on the 18th of February 2023.Qout Market is one of the largest markets in Kuwait, that brings together local talents, entrepreneurs, craftsmen, and food enthusiasts in one place.

The second Qout Market witnessed a significant increase in the number of participants – with around 80 SMEs taking part from various sectors; in addition to an increase in the number of visitors, of which exceeded 15,000. Gulf Bank’s booth received a record turnout from the public, due to the fun activities presented at the booth, that created a joyous and interactive atmosphere for the visitors.

On this occasion, Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank, Lujain Al-Qenaei said: “At the second Qout Market, which took place at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center (JAAC), and in alignment with the National Day celebrations, Gulf Bank was keen to establish the principles of sustainability and support local talents. Therefore, we distributed reusable bags with artistic drawings by Kuwaiti artist, Noura Al-Mufarrej, that showcased the different environmental, cultural, and monumental aspects of Kuwait and all it has to offer.”

She added: “We were keen to support Kuwaiti talents by utilizing Noura Al-Mufarrej’s artistic drawings, and we also expanded our support to different SMEs participating in the event. To give back to local businesses, we cooperated with five different SMEs at the second QoutMarket, and granted paid tokens to people participating at our booth. Anyone who received a Gulf Bank token, was able to use it to purchase food or beverages at any of the five booths, to help support the businesses.”

Al-Qenaei pointed that this year’s Qout Market, with its distinguished location at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, was an opportunity to spend a special day with family and friends, witness the production of a distinguished group of entrepreneurs, food manufacturers and craftsmen, and simply enjoy the great food diversity in Kuwait. She continued: “We are very pleased with the visitors’ interactions with the activities provided at Gulf Bank’s booth, which has successfully achieved our main objective of supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs.”

Al-Qenaei expressed her excitement about Gulf Bank’s decision to renew its partnership with Qout Market, to continue its wonderful role in supporting young entrepreneurs, local talents, and SMEs. Qout Market is a great creative outlet to display products and creations in a distinctive atmosphere, and to engage with the public easily and flexibly. She further stated that Gulf Bank is keen on being actively present in all activities and occasions that support the youth and SMEs, as promoting sustainability in society and supporting SMEs, is one of the prominent themes in the Bank’s 2025 strategy.