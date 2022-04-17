Gulf Bank takes part in KRCS humanitarian campaign

KUWAIT: As part of its commitment towards social sustainability and in order to support the efforts of local civil society organizations, Gulf Bank announced its participation in the humanitarian campaign led by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society to distribute electrical appliances to local families in need.

“Gulf Bank is proud to participate in the generous initiatives led by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society; the initiatives aim to help local families in need, and bring joy to families during the month of Ramadan – especially now that summer is upon us,” said Lujain Al-Qenaei, the manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank.

Qenaei added that this initiative comes as part of a larger set of social sustainability programs that Gulf Bank regularly organizes and participates in, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, noting that a number of Bank employees volunteered to support the Red Crescent’s latest effort to distribute electrical appliances.

“For more than 60 years, Gulf Bank has been an integral part of Kuwait’s economic and social history. Gulf Bank has always been keen to participate in community events, seizing every opportunity to support disadvantaged groups in society,” she added.

Qenaei affirmed Gulf Bank’s keenness to promote and implement various sustainability initiatives at the environmental, societal and economic levels, in keeping with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the national development plan (Kuwait Vision 2035), and Gulf Bank’s 2025 Strategy.

“As a financial institution, Gulf Bank is committed to supporting active civil society institutions, particularly the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, because of its exceptional social and humanitarian role. We believe that the private sector has an important role in raising awareness about these major causes, and we look forward to continuing to support the KRCS in future projects,” concluded Qenaei.

Gulf Bank’s vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining a robust sustainability program at the community, economic, and environmental levels through sustainability initiatives that are strategically selected to benefit both the country and the Bank. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.