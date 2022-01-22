Gulf exercise enhances cooperation: Kuwaiti official

RIYADH: The ‘Arab Gulf Security 3′ exercise bolsters cooperation and experience exchange on the joint GCC level, said Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Ateeqi, chief of the supreme committee of the Kuwaiti force partaking in the drill. The joint drill, launched in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia on January 15, also enhances the unification of tasks and concepts to raise the forces’ readiness to face any emergencies, threats and risks, he said in a statement yesterday.

He lauded the Kuwaiti force’ capabilities participating in the drill, along with its GCC counterparts, that show the high level of the Gulf security coordination through holding such joint drills. The exercise features some security forces from GCC member states, with the aim of boosting cooperation and preparedness of the security apparatuses so as to confront all threats and risks facing the region. – KUNA