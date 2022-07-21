Gulf Railways council discusses work program

RIYADH: The Council of Gulf Railways discussed the proposal for the framework of the rail network work program. This came during the first meeting of the council via video call, according to a statement by the General Secretariat of GCC on Thursday, with the attendance of all council members, as well as the participation of the head of economic affairs sector in the Secretariat Abdul-Malik Al Al-Sheikh.

During the meeting, several important topics were discussed, including selecting the chairman of the Gulf Railways Council and the internal system of the Gulf Railways committee, stated the Secretariat. They also discussed the logo proposal for of the Gulf Railways Committee and the Council was briefed on the progress of work on the railway project in the member states. – KUNA