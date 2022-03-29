Gulf raises concerns over Iran’s nuclear program

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and his French counterpart, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs JeanYves Le Drian on Tuesday discussed the bilateral ties and ways to enhance them. This came in a press conference during a luncheon, held in honor of the French delegation on the occasion of their official visit to Kuwait.

During the ceremony, both sides tackled topics of common interest and cooperation between Kuwait and France in all fields. They also discussed latest regional and international developments. The Kuwaiti Minister praised the booming cooperation between the two friendly countries. On his part, the French Minister said that he looks forward for further cooperation and coordination at various levels, and he also praised Kuwait’s wisdom in handling political issues to support peace in the Gulf region. Also on this occasion, both sides signed several military and educational agreements.

Iran nuke program

Kuwaiti FM said that there are Gulf concerns about the Iranian nuclear program and they must be taken into consideration, “and we have clearly conveyed them to our allies and friends, and we hope they will be taken into account.” In press conference held with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nasser stressed the depth of relations between the two countries and emphasized two countries keenness to strengthen them in all fields, noting that over the past 60 years, they witnessed a lot of development in the economic, investment, cultural and educational fields.

He also praised Republic of France firm stance in liberating Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion in 1990, and France keenness to develop its relations and support for Kuwait’s issues, in addition to it firm stance on the stability of Kuwait and the region. Moreover, two memoranda of understanding were signed that root the relationship between Kuwait and France.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nasser also praised the important French role regarding the regional challenges that the region is going through and its support for the initiatives launched by Kuwait for Lebanon in regard to rebuilding confidence with the brothers in the region. Kuwait supports France in all the steps it takes to restore security and stability in the region, he said.

On the Palestinian issue, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nasser praised France important role to this regard and its support for the Palestinian people to have a state on the borders of June 4, 1967 and the two-state solution. For his part, French Foreign Minister hailed the Kuwaiti mediation during the conference to allow Lebanon to get out of the crisis that befell it, stressing his keenness to continue working closely to serve the peace and security of the region. Le Drian also praised support Ukraine receives from the Kuwaiti people, stressing his keenness “to support Ukraine and to exert maximum pressure on Russia.” He expressed his hope to reduce the repercussions of the conflict in Ukraine, especially in the field of food security, noting that “we are close to signing the nuclear agreement with Iran.”

On oil prices, Le Drian said that “prices are set by OPEC and its members, which are sovereign countries, and France does not interfere in that, and we notice an increase in prices as a result of speculation, fear, and anticipation of matters as a result of the Ukrainian crisis.” At the same time, he noted that the European Union decided that it would soon reduce dependence on Russian fossil fuels. – KUNA