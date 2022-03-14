GUST honors KFH for ‘investment in talents’

KUWAIT: Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST) honored Kuwait Finance House (KFH), represented by its Group Human Resources Chief Officer, Zeyad Abdullah Al-Omar, for participating in the job fair held at the university campus. This recognition affirms the bank’s leading position in investing in young national talents and recruitment of top graduates.

KFH pavilion comprised a highly specialized human resources team to offer job vacancies, conduct interviews and answer all queries and questions of the students and graduates looking for jobs at KFH and enlighten them about the nature of work at the bank and the private sector in general.

KFH team has succeeded in completing all interviews with all students wishing to join KFH on part time basis. This procedure is usually conducted by global institutions in collaboration with universities to enhance students to work, give them training in an actual work environment and help them make the best use of their free time to make a better future.

KFH pavilion witnessed remarkable attendance by students wishing to know more about the job opportunities available for them in the future to join the banking industry. Al-Omar indicated that KFH is keen on participating in Job Fairs organized by GUST and various universities and academic institutions. This process reflects KFH’s commitment to provide job opportunities for the Kuwaiti youth, thus referring to the strong partnership between KFH and GUST in various fields.

He added that the fair is an opportunity that enables institutions to identify university graduates seeking jobs in the business market. He emphasized that students should focus on high demand majors e.g., information technology, cyber security, artificial intelligence, business analysis, digital marketing, and other basic majors in the business market. The high competition among institutions demands highly specialized talents with highly innovative mindset to execute transformation to a smart environment and continue moving forward in offering services and facilitate business procedures, thus enhancing customers’ experience and satisfaction levels.

In this context, Al-Omar referred to “Forsa” program which is designed by KFH to attract top Kuwaiti graduates from technology majors in local and international universities. The program comprises comprehensive training programs on the latest IT applications in the banking fields and digitalization strategies. Al-Omar added that KFH is distinguished for providing an ideal work environment, thus focusing on supporting innovation.

He reiterated that KFH has succeeded in employing highly advanced digital platforms and IT tools for conducting personal interviews, tests, evaluation, recruitment, and training. KFH has adopted highly advanced systems to determine the candidates’ level, including education, skills and personality levels and prepare supportive reports and analysis to measure the candidate’s efficiency, determine his pros and development aspects.

Al-Omar concluded his statement saying “We are proud to be the leading institution in recruiting Kuwaiti employees at the Kuwaiti banks and private sector levels. The recruitment ratio of Kuwaitis in the new recruitments process reached 100% while the nationalization ratio reached 76% in 2021. KFH enjoys a long record in the field of training, internship, scholarships, and talent development based on partnerships with global universities and reputable digital training platforms”.