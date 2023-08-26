Hassan Qasim grabs Asian bronze medal

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s National Bowling team member Hassan Qassim took third place and the bronze medal of the Asia Championship (22), that was hosted by Singapore from 16th until 26th August.

Qasim was happy with his achievement which proved that the games development in Kuwait is on the right track under the continued support of the Board of Directors in order to go to further heights of the game.

He said participation in such tournaments requires hard work and preparations, adding that there are upcoming events and hoped to make more achievements in the name of Kuwait.