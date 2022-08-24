Hayya Card holders may stay in Saudi for 60 days

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced it will welcome FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fans who are holders of the Hayya Card to spend up to 60 days in the Kingdom during the World Cup season, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Hayya Card holders will be permitted to enter the Saudi Arabia 10 days before the start of the World Cup after obtaining an electronic visa through the Unified National Platform for Visas, the Saudi foreign ministry said. The holders of the visa are entitled to enter and leave the Kingdom several times during the validity period of the visa.

Furthermore, it is not required to have pre-entry to Qatar before arrival in Saudi Arabia. However, medical insurance shall be obtained before coming over to the Kingdom.

Hayya Card is a digital card that serves as all-around permit for attendees of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. After purchasing World Cup tickets, fans can apply for a Hayya Card, which will be mandatory to attend matches. It provides a number of benefits, including free public transport for ticket holders on match days.

It will also act as an entry permit to Qatar for all international visitors if they are visiting the World Cup season between November 1, 2022 and January 23, 2023.